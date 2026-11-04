Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
04-NOV-2026
PETROL
-5.45 PKR
Rs. 369.06/ltr
DIESEL
-3.68 PKR
Rs. 391.52/ltr
Headlines
Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement Early eating habits may determine children’s food preferences 9 addictive Poki games bringing big fun this November 2026 US stock futures jump after Democrats win control of Congress Alec Baldwin breaks silence on Iran war, calls for immediate end Swiss scientists develop device to lower blood sugar without insulin Gold rates witness massive surge in Pakistan Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes Pakistan Railways rolls out special trains for Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib SSGC announces new daily gas supply hours in Karachi Teachers clash with police during protest outside Karachi Press Club Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement Early eating habits may determine children’s food preferences 9 addictive Poki games bringing big fun this November 2026 US stock futures jump after Democrats win control of Congress Alec Baldwin breaks silence on Iran war, calls for immediate end Swiss scientists develop device to lower blood sugar without insulin Gold rates witness massive surge in Pakistan Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes Pakistan Railways rolls out special trains for Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib SSGC announces new daily gas supply hours in Karachi Teachers clash with police during protest outside Karachi Press Club Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

US stock futures jump after Democrats win control of Congress

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,083 points, or 2.1%, while S&P 500 futures gained 1.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.4%.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: US stock futures surged on Wednesday after Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, while President Donald Trump accepted the results, easing political uncertainty that had weighed on Wall Street.


Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,083 points, or 2.1%, while S&P 500 futures gained 1.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.4%, underperforming other major indexes amid weakness in artificial intelligence-related stocks.


Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, along with key gubernatorial races, including Texas. The results are expected to give Democrats greater influence over Trump's policies during the remainder of his presidency.


Trump told The New York Times that he was "absolutely willing" to accept the election results and told The Wall Street Journal that he and Republicans would work with Democrats.


Market analysts attributed part of Wednesday's rally to Trump's initial reaction to the results and expectations of a divided government.


Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, said the president's response helped support the rebound, adding that political gridlock has historically been positive for financial markets.


Shares of companies expected to benefit from a more stable economic environment led early gains. Walmart rose 2%, while Bank of America advanced 1.9%, as investors shifted attention toward sectors beyond technology.


Health insurers and hospital operators also gained amid expectations that Democratic policies could benefit the healthcare sector. UnitedHealth rose 1.4%, Molina Healthcare climbed 6.3%, Centene gained 4.7% and HCA Healthcare advanced 1.44%. The Invesco Solar ETF jumped 5%.


However, technology stocks linked to artificial intelligence faced pressure amid concerns over potential restrictions on data center development under Democratic leadership.


Oracle and CoreWeave shares were heading lower, while Elon Musk's SpaceX also faced pressure. The concerns followed the victory of Texas gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa, who has pledged an immediate moratorium on new data centers in the state, a major hub for the industry.


Investors had expressed concerns before the election that a Democratic sweep could lead to tighter regulations on data centers and affect companies involved in the artificial intelligence infrastructure expansion.


Historical market trends also supported investor optimism, as Wall Street has often performed well under divided government, when political gridlock limits major policy changes.


Andrew Slimmon of Morgan Stanley Investment Management said markets generally favour political gridlock rather than excessive power concentrated in one party.


Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Slimmon added that the election results could also increase pressure for a resolution to the Middle East conflict, potentially bringing oil prices down.


Lower oil prices could help ease inflationary pressures and reduce concerns facing the Federal Reserve, which has been dealing with elevated energy costs and interest rates.

Recommended

US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test

US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test
Trump seeks to withhold $800 million approved by Congress

Trump seeks to withhold $800 million approved by Congress
U.S. Senate votes to advance Iran war powers resolution, defying Trump

U.S. Senate votes to advance Iran war powers resolution, defying Trump
US drift away from two-party system

US drift away from two-party system
Democrats release second batch of Epstein Estate photos within hours

Democrats release second batch of Epstein Estate photos within hours
Democrats win control of US Senate, flipping chamber from GOP

Democrats win control of US Senate, flipping chamber from GOP
AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets

AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets
Major U.S. stock market index S&P 500 hits 7,000 for first time in history

Major U.S. stock market index S&P 500 hits 7,000 for first time in history
US stocks poised for third consecutive year of strong gains

US stocks poised for third consecutive year of strong gains
Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik