Pakistan’s President appoints a permanent VC for FUUAST

Dr. Shahid Ali Qureshi has been appointed as the permanent Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology by Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the chancellor of the universities under the federal government’s control.

However, the decision is yet to be notified. According to the FUUAST Deputy Chair Senate A. Q Khalil, the president has approved the summary to hire regular vice-chancellor. The decision has not been notified. “I came to know that President has approved the summary to appoint Shahid Qureshi as permanent chancellor at FUUAST. However, the notification would take time”.

Meanwhile, the FUUAST Teachers Association Abdul Haq Campus, in a statement praising the President of Pakistan’s decision, stated that after the appointment of permanent Vice-Chancellor, the varsity will see stability and the new VC will overcome all the administrative crises. The teachers association condemned the acting administration that making hurdles in the appointment of permanent VC to prolong its tenure.

Earlier, FUUAST Deputy Chair Senate A. Q Khalil stated that he condemns Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr. Zahid’s attempts in the Sindh High Court to dispute the appointment of a regular VC. “Such people have never highlighted positive face of the varsity, but they always spread baseless news against their own university”

Khalil expressed his optimism that the new VC will be able to help the university solve its administrative and financial problems. However, it is contingent on his abilities. We have written to Pakistan’s President, requesting that a meeting of the Fuuast Senate be called. The President’s House, on the other hand, has not set a date for the Senate’s next meeting.

Brief profile of the new VC

Dr. Shahid Qureshi is currently working at the Institute of Business Administration Karachi as an Associate Professor and Program Director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Development. He has work experience of several national and international organizations including UNDP, Oxfammn, IBA, and others.

He served as a Member of the Board of Studies at Zia Uddin University Karachi, DHA Suffa University, ZABIST Business school, Department of Industria] Engineering, DUET Karachi, and member of the admission committee at MUSITD, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology. He is also a reviewer of many research journals and he has also written 17 papers and chapters in 7 books.