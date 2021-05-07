Double Click 970×250

Yashma Gill Wears A Chic Ivory Dress For Jumma-Tul-Wida

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 11:50 pm
Yashma Gill, the gorgeous actress stunned her fans in her latest photos in a long ivory dress which she donned on the occasion of Jumma-Tul-Wida.

She posted photos on Instagram and wished her fans a happy blessed Friday.

 

The stunning Pakistani actress, Yashma Gill has made waves in the showbiz industry with her super hit drama serials like Pyar ke Sadqe, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, and others.

Since giving tremendous performances, Yashma has won people’s hearts instantly and becomes one of Pakistan’s famous celebrities. Not just for her acting skills, people love her for her beautiful big eyes and flawless skin.

