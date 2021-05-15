Double Click 970×250

Zaid Ali, Yumnah Celebrate Eid To The Fullest With Their Baby On The Go

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 12:39 pm
Adsense 300×600
Zaid Yumnah baby on the go

The adorable parents-to-be Zaid Ali and Yumnah extend warmest Eid greetings on behalf of their baby on the go as well.

Taking to Instagram, YouTuber Zaid Ali T posted a lovely snap with his wife and wished Eid Mubarak from the three of them as Yumnah was seen flaunting her growing baby bump.

Eid Mubarak from the 3 of us,” the caption on the post read. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

Earlier, the gorgeous Yumnah had cradled her growing baby bump as she posed with the acclaimed YouTube star.

Excited to start this new chapter of life with you,” wrote Zaid Ali. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

Zaid Ali T and Yumna tied the knot on August 17, 2017. It had been 3 years and their fans were anxiously waiting to see their child.

After completing three years of wedded bliss with wife Yumnah, Pakistani-Canadian YouTube star Zaid Ali is still in madly love with his partner.

Zaid Ali is undoubtedly the most loving husband we have seen. He often appears to be romantic and caring for his ladylove.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Ayeza Khan Insta Followers
10 hours ago
Ayeza Khan Continues To Be The Most Followed Pakistani Celeb On Insta

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani celebrity...
Rabab Hashim
12 hours ago
Rabab Hashim All Smiles As She Poses For Eid With Her Hubby

Newlywed Rabab Hashim, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony...
celebrity eid dresses
12 hours ago
What type of dresses did renowned celebrities wear on Eid?

Many actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry chose to wear bright colored...
Fakhr-e-Alam
14 hours ago
Uncle Sargam was part of my childhood, Fakhr-e-Alam

Fakhr-e-Alam, a well-known actor and singer of the Pakistani showbiz industry, lamented...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...