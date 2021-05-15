Zaid Ali, Yumnah Celebrate Eid To The Fullest With Their Baby On The Go

The adorable parents-to-be Zaid Ali and Yumnah extend warmest Eid greetings on behalf of their baby on the go as well.

Taking to Instagram, YouTuber Zaid Ali T posted a lovely snap with his wife and wished Eid Mubarak from the three of them as Yumnah was seen flaunting her growing baby bump.

“Eid Mubarak from the 3 of us,” the caption on the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

Earlier, the gorgeous Yumnah had cradled her growing baby bump as she posed with the acclaimed YouTube star.

“Excited to start this new chapter of life with you,” wrote Zaid Ali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

Zaid Ali T and Yumna tied the knot on August 17, 2017. It had been 3 years and their fans were anxiously waiting to see their child.

After completing three years of wedded bliss with wife Yumnah, Pakistani-Canadian YouTube star Zaid Ali is still in madly love with his partner.

Zaid Ali is undoubtedly the most loving husband we have seen. He often appears to be romantic and caring for his ladylove.