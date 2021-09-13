Madhuri Dixit looks amazing in yellow

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh, but after the release of her next film, Tezaab, she was never seen again.

She has 26.7 million followers on Instagram. The actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.