Pakistani artist Talat Iqbal on ventilator, admitted in a US hospital
Noted On Friday, Talat Iqbal, a Pakistani artist, was admitted to a hospital in the United States. His family stressed that the famed artist ‘had not contracted coronavirus’ and that he is on a ventilator.
According to a storey, he was transported to the hospital when a ‘pill stuck in his throat’ according to his daughter Somi Hussain.
Her father hasn’t been infected with the coronavirus, she noted. The following 36 hours are critical, according to her. Friends and fans were asked to pray for her.
Following the death of his daughter Sarah a few weeks earlier, Talat’s health began to deteriorate. Sumbul Talat, Talat’s wife, died of cancer in Texas.
He had an impressive acting career in the 70s and 80s and his wife was too a renowned person.
Read More
In the midst of a royal feud, Queen Elizabeth extends an olive branch to Prince Harry on his birthday
On Zoom, Queen Elizabeth video-called Prince Harry to wish him a happy...
Grimes explains why her and Elon Musk's son refers to her only by her first name
Grimes and Elon Musk's infant son knows his mother by her first...
Ushna Shah receives flak for celebrating pet dog's birthday
Pakistan's multi-talented actress Ushna Shah, who never shied away from being vocal...
A London judge has ordered that Prince Philip's will be kept secret for 90 years
On Thursday, London judge Sir Andrew McFarlane ordered that Prince Philip's would...
Malala Yousafzai hails Angelina Jolie for her book on children’s rights
The youngest Noble Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai said she is proud of her...