Pakistani artist Talat Iqbal on ventilator, admitted in a US hospital

Noted On Friday, Talat Iqbal, a Pakistani artist, was admitted to a hospital in the United States. His family stressed that the famed artist ‘had not contracted coronavirus’ and that he is on a ventilator.

According to a storey, he was transported to the hospital when a ‘pill stuck in his throat’ according to his daughter Somi Hussain.

Her father hasn’t been infected with the coronavirus, she noted. The following 36 hours are critical, according to her. Friends and fans were asked to pray for her.

Following the death of his daughter Sarah a few weeks earlier, Talat’s health began to deteriorate. Sumbul Talat, Talat’s wife, died of cancer in Texas.

He had an impressive acting career in the 70s and 80s and his wife was too a renowned person.