Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell decides to break up as Tom experiences another breakup
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who was rumored to be ‘pretty inseparable’ following their whirlwind relationship while filming the new thriller Mission: Impossible 7, have apparently chosen to split up.
Tom had not had a high-profile romance since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, and Hayley was thought to have broken up with her doctor beau in 2020.
Tom Cruise is said to have broken up with Hayley Atwell, his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star. The couple had never confirmed their relationship but were claimed to have ‘gotten close’ on the set of the movie.
‘But they’re still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well. The couple – who had never expressly confirmed their romance but were said to have ‘grown close’ on the set of the film.
Read More
PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks extremely handsome as he bids adieu to Leh
Sidharth Malhotra is currently on cloud nine as a result of the...
Michael K. Williams, star of "The Wire," died of an accidental overdose
New York: Authorities announced on Friday that US actor Michael K. Williams,...
Watch Netizens criticizes Sonya Hussyn for her bold look and her ‘beqaboo’ ponytail
Netizens are blown away by actress Sonya Hussyn's latest photo session, which...
Meghan Markle reveals the first amazing news about her daughter Lilibet
During her journey to New York with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan...
Jana Kramer addresses her heartbreak upon seeing Mike 'flirting with other girls'
Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke up...