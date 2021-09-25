Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell decides to break up as Tom experiences another breakup

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 12:51 pm
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who was rumored to be ‘pretty inseparable’ following their whirlwind relationship while filming the new thriller Mission: Impossible 7, have apparently chosen to split up.

Tom had not had a high-profile romance since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, and Hayley was thought to have broken up with her doctor beau in 2020.

Tom Cruise is said to have broken up with Hayley Atwell, his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star. The couple had never confirmed their relationship but were claimed to have ‘gotten close’ on the set of the movie.

‘But they’re still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well. The couple – who had never expressly confirmed their romance but were said to have ‘grown close’ on the set of the film.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

12 mins ago
PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks extremely handsome as he bids adieu to Leh

Sidharth Malhotra is currently on cloud nine as a result of the...
56 mins ago
Michael K. Williams, star of "The Wire," died of an accidental overdose

New York: Authorities announced on Friday that US actor Michael K. Williams,...
2 hours ago
Watch Netizens criticizes Sonya Hussyn for her bold look and her ‘beqaboo’ ponytail

Netizens are blown away by actress Sonya Hussyn's latest photo session, which...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle reveals the first amazing news about her daughter Lilibet

During her journey to New York with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan...
2 hours ago
Jana Kramer addresses her heartbreak upon seeing Mike 'flirting with other girls'

Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke up...
2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut praises Nawazuddin 'one of the best actors in the world'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated for an International Emmy Award, and Kangana...