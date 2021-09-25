Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell decides to break up as Tom experiences another breakup

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who was rumored to be ‘pretty inseparable’ following their whirlwind relationship while filming the new thriller Mission: Impossible 7, have apparently chosen to split up.

Tom had not had a high-profile romance since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, and Hayley was thought to have broken up with her doctor beau in 2020.

Tom Cruise is said to have broken up with Hayley Atwell, his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star. The couple had never confirmed their relationship but were claimed to have ‘gotten close’ on the set of the movie.

‘But they’re still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well. The couple – who had never expressly confirmed their romance but were said to have ‘grown close’ on the set of the film.