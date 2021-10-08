Selena Gomez flaunts her adorable platinum hair in her cooking show

Selena Gomez debuted her new look in season 3 of her cooking show, cooking up some fun in a cute platinum ensemble.

The 29-year-old singer and actress flaunted her bleached blonde hair in the season 3 trailer for Selena + Chef, her HBO Max cooking show, which premieres on October 28.

In the trailer, the 29-year-old declares, “I’m back, and I’m blonde.”

She first shared the transformation on Instagram for her cosmetic line, Rare Beauty.”New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now,” She captioned the photo in April, more than three years after she went blonde for the first time.

For the third season of her at-home cooking show, the Only Murders in the Building actress is joined by some of her closest friends and family, as well as a roster of celebrity chefs, including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, and Sophia Roe.

Selena Gomez will whip up some recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays, and other occasions, with some COVID-safe assistance from her culinary guests.

Click here to watch the official trailer: