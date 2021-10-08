Suhana Khan’s first post since Aryan’s arrest is a tribute to Shah Rukh and Gauri
Gauri Khan became a year older today, and her daughter Suhana Khan celebrated with a vintage gem depicting her mother and father Shah Rukh Khan.
Suhana Khan’s second post comes in the wake of her brother Aryan Khan’s detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a purported narcotics case.
Sharing a photo of her dad Shah Rukh and mum Gauri, Suhana wrote, “Happy birthday ma”. As soon as Suhana shared the post, love from close ones began to pour into the comment section.
Ananya Panday was one of the first to leave a heart on the sign. Suhana’s other close pals also reacted to the antique monochrome photo of Gauri and Shah Rukh hugging each other.
A day back, when Hrithik Roshan penned an open letter to Aryan Khan amid his bail plea hearing, Suhana had reacted to the post. Her reaction of liking the post by Hrithik for Aryan had gone viral on social media.
The Mumbai court has ordered Aryan to be held in judicial custody. On Friday, at 12:30 p.m., he will be arraigned on his bail plea.
