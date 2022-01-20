Bollywood Highlights: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue, ‘Gehraiyaan’ Teaser is out now!
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding venue and guests revealed
Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are going to marry next week in Goa, and fans of the Brahmastra actress are overjoyed. While it was previously reported that the pair would marry on January 27th at W Goa, we now have an exclusive update on Mouni's wedding. According to our source, "Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar intend to have a small and elegant destination wedding in Goa. And the private event will be held at the state's luxury Hilton...
Teaser of much-awaited romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' is out now!
The much-anticipated teaser of the Amazon Prime Video's Gehraiyaan, starring superstar Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released. Produced by Karan Johar, the film turned out to be an urban and complex tale of friendship. Sharing the trailer of Gehraiyaan, Deepika wrote, "Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) On the other hand, Karan Johar captioned the trailer as, "All the...
Indian actor Ali Fazal garners love from Muslim fans after his holy trip to Mecca & Medina
Indian actor Ali Fazal took a break for a holy trip to Mecca and Medina recently as he is shooting for an upcoming Hollywood film, Kandahar. Taking to Instagram, the Khamoshiyan actor shared a glimpse from his solo trip to Mecca and Medina. The clip has the song Raheemun Aleemun playing in the background. "To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast....
Hrithik Roshan praises mother for keeping herself fit at 68
Seemingly the Roshans have sheer dedication towards fitness and self-care, as Hrithik Roshan’s mother was caught on camera giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68. The actor took to his Instagram to praise his mother who is concerned about her health and trying her best at maintaining it with exercises. Read more: Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster Like her fit and smart son Hrithik, Pinkie Roshan too stole the limelight...
Here's what the Pataudis discuss when they meet
The Pataudi's, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, are among the most influential celebrities of the Bollywood. Being sibling, the duo enjoys a strong bond and tries to spend time together whenever they get a chance. Saif and Kareena often share their pictures with Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Read more: Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover Both the couple were many times caught spending time together especially on festivals. Fans love the bond they all share...
Why is Zareen Khan indebted to her godfather Salman Khan?
Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who began her journey 12 years back in the industry, admits that she is still 'replaceable' despite of working very hard. In a recent interview, the Hate Story 3 actress acknowledged that she is indebted to superstar Salman Khan for letting her enter the industry, but she denies using him to have a rise in her career. "I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for him. He gave...
Why does Salman Khan call Lara Dutta every midnight?
Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has revealed previously unknown information about her co-star Salman Khan. In a recent episode of Bollywood Hungama, Lara Dutta exposed the sleeping habits of friends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a fiery rapid-fire segment. Because of his unusual sleeping schedule, Lara's co-star, Salman Khan, only calls her after midnight. "He still calls me post-midnight. Salman wakes up at that time only and that is the time I receive his calls," she said. While revealing the...
Download BOL News App for latest news