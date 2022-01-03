Did you know that it cost $7.5 million to build the Titanic?

A Titanic replica is slated to be completed in 2022. The revival project is estimated to cost $400–600 million. The cost of building the Titanic was $7.5 million, but it cost $200 million to film the Titanic.

The word Titanic came from Greek mythology and signified “giant.” It was the second of three Olympic-class ships, the other two being the RMS Olympic and the HMHS Britannic. The ships were built by Belfast shipbuilders Harland & Wolff.

Critics agree that James Cameron did an excellent job in developing this film, but he could actually build the entire massive ship for half the money he spent producing the film with actors like the great Leonardo di Caprio and the stunning Kate Winslet.