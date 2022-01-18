Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 12:53 pm

Get to know more about Kubra Khan with these interesting facts

Kubra Khan

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is winning the hearts of her fans with her million-watt beauty and stellar acting skills since her debut.

Kubra Khan has gifted us laudable performances in all her recent projects. From Sang e Mar Mar to the most recent Sinf-e-Ahan, the actress has left fans awestruck with her on-screen performances.

Apart from her screen appearances, how talented she actually is, you will learn by knowing these facts. Take a look!

1. First job as a graphic designer

Kubra was just sixteen when she started working due to financial reasons. She used to work as a graphic designer in London at a small firm.

2. Worked as a model in UK

Before pursuing her career in acting, she tried her hand at modelling. Her modelling journey began by shooting for a popular magazine, Herald, at such a young age.

3. Really good at videogames

Unlike most of the girls, she has a hidden talent for being really good at video games. She loves to play video games like Destiny, Witcher, Viking etc. during her free time and often loves to challenge her friends & co-actors.

4. Loves to read books

Kubra loves to read books, and have often shared Instagram posts featuring books and quotes. Recently her co-star, Syra Yousuf, shared that they talked about books on the sets of their drama.

Also Read: Kubra Khan Serves Up A Seraphic Look For The Gram

Earlier, the actress talked about her cancer scare in January of this year. She was operated on for a lump that could eventually turn into something dangerous.

Kubra said while she was having such a medical problem, she gained some weight cause of stress eating. This was noticed by a lot of people in her drama Hum Kahan Kay Sachy Thay and they started questioning her worth and casting choice.

The netizens even began calling her fat which made the actress depressed and she shattered her confidence. Making her feel even smaller than a speck of dust.

She also added that this hard time made her ignore her doctor’s advice to avoid exercising and dieting post-op in recovery.

