Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 12:26 pm

Mahira Khan once again part of the Zalmi family for PSL 7

Mahira Khan Peshawar Zalmi

In the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), iconic actress Mahira Khan will once again represent as the brand ambassadors for Peshawar Zalmi.

Owner of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, has announced Mahira Khan as the Brand Ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 7, marking 5 Seasons of association with the franchise.

“Let the storm begin,” the team management wrote alongside the announcement.

Also Read: PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi to reveal their kit tonight

On the other hand, the Humsafar star also shared the news of her joining the crew for the upcoming season.

“Zalmi zalmi zalmi,” captioned the actress as she posed for an official photoshoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

For the sixth season, Peshawar Zalmi has declared Mahira Khan and Turkish actress Esra Bilgic as the brand ambassadors for the franchise.

For a long time, Mahira has been affiliated with the franchise and was previously their brand ambassador too.

