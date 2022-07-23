Advertisement
  • New song ‘Hit the Bass’ by K-pop band Blitzers features Lahore’s scenic beauty
  • The video for Hit The Bass, which was released on Wednesday, pays homage to Lahore.
  • The song covers a wedding hall decorated in red and gold, as well as the city’s famous food street and the mesmerising visuals of Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore fort.
  • Since its release on July 20, K-pop Blitzer’s ‘Hit the Bass’ has received 1.7 million views on YouTube.
Blitzers, a K-pop band, was in Pakistan last month, apparently visiting historical sites and posing ahead of all the magnificence Lahore has to offer.

But the South Korean band wasn’t just on a vacation.

Turns out the band members spent their time shooting a music video ahead of flamboyant truck art and Lahore’s striking architecture.

Food streets, truck art and Badshahi Mosque, music video sees the boys dance in front of the city’s magical landscape

This video was added to our playlist and has wowed internet users.

Jihnwa GO U, Juhan, Sya, Chris Lutan, and Wooju are the group’s seven members. On May 12, 2021, the group dubted.

This is how they ‘represent Pakistan,’ according to one Twitter user.

