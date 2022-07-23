THE BOYZ, a K-Pop band, has announced plans for a comeback
THE BOYZ are preparing to release new music in August, according to...
Blitzers, a K-pop band, was in Pakistan last month, apparently visiting historical sites and posing ahead of all the magnificence Lahore has to offer.
But the South Korean band wasn’t just on a vacation.
Turns out the band members spent their time shooting a music video ahead of flamboyant truck art and Lahore’s striking architecture.
Food streets, truck art and Badshahi Mosque, music video sees the boys dance in front of the city’s magical landscape
This video was added to our playlist and has wowed internet users.
Jihnwa GO U, Juhan, Sya, Chris Lutan, and Wooju are the group’s seven members. On May 12, 2021, the group dubted.
This is how they ‘represent Pakistan,’ according to one Twitter user.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.