Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora takes pictures with groom Kunal Rawal
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora takes pictures with groom Kunal Rawal

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora takes pictures with groom Kunal Rawal

Articles
Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora takes pictures with groom Kunal Rawal

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora takes pictures with groom Kunal Rawal

Advertisement
  • Arjun Kapoor has shared more sneak peeks from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding
  • Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, two well-known fashion designers, got married
  • In the picture, Arjun and Malaika pose with Kunal Rawal, who is the groom.
Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor has shared more sneak peeks from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding, where he can be seen having fun with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, two well-known fashion designers, got married on Sunday, August 28.

They had been dating for a few years before the wedding. There were a lot of big names from Bollywood at their party, like Arjun, Malaika, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, and his wife Mira Rajput. Now, Arjun has shared a picture and a video from the party.

Arjun posted a picture and a video on Instagram that showed what was going on behind the scenes. In the picture, Arjun and Malaika pose with Kunal Rawal, who is the groom. Malaika can be seen kissing the fashion designer’s cheeks, while Arjun can be seen pinching Kunal’s cheeks.

It goes without saying that the couple looked great in their beautiful traditional clothes. In the next video, Arjun and Malaika can be seen laughing as they try to pose with a silly-looking Kunal. Arjun wrote on the post, “For the behind-the-scenes of this legendary photo, swipe right. Content credit (laughing emoji): @shahidkapoor and @karishma.”

Arjun Kapoor

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He now has Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer with Parineeti Chopra and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Malaika, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and is often seen as a judge on television reality shows.

Also Read

Malaika Arora proud of Arjun Kapoor while he wears orange kurta
Malaika Arora proud of Arjun Kapoor while he wears orange kurta

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular Bollywood...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story