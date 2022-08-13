Dhawan Supremacy: Varun Dhawan runs into Shikhar, snaps photo

Varun Dhawan bumped into Shikhar Dhawan at the Mumbai airport.

The two superstars posed for a photo and Varun shared it on Instagram.

Recently wrapped up international schedule for Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and JugJugg Jeeyo.

Saturday appeared to have started off on a high note for Varun Dhawan as besides the fact that he flew off for an excursion with Natasha Dalal, however he likewise end up finding Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Indeed, the two geniuses of their fields caught one another and indeed, Varun remembered to catch it in a completely flawless second. Varun, who was seen at the Mumbai air terminal toward the beginning of today with Natasha, postured for a photograph with Shikhar Dhawan when they found one another.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun communicated his fervor about gathering the ‘Dhawan’ of Men’s Indian Cricket Team, Shikhar. The two geniuses should have been visible presenting joyfully close to one another as they were caught in the casing.

Varun was in his cool blue outfit while Shikhar Dhawan was found in the Indian group’s tracksuit as he was set for Zimbabwe with Team India for the following competition. Imparting the photograph to Shikhar, Varun stated, “DHAWANS #theones.”

Aficionados of Varun and Shikhar rushed to respond to the photograph shared by previous via online entertainment.

Many cherished how both the ‘Dhawans’ were administering over their separate fields. A fan stated, “Dhawans Supremacy” in the remarks. Another fan stated, “Dhawan square @varundvn.” Another fan expressed, “Vee don’t erase this one.”

As of late, Varun wrapped up the worldwide timetable for Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Both Varun and Janhvi shared beautiful photographs with the team and cast of Bawaal via web-based entertainment as they reached the finish of the shoot of the film.

Coordinated by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is one of the most expected films featuring Varun and Janhvi ahead of the pack. Other than this, Varun additionally found the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo.

He postured for photographs with Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Neetu Kapoor, Raj Mehta, Apurva Mehta and Karan Johar. He additionally has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

