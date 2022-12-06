Ferne McCann reportedly will be travelling to India for shooting of First Time Mum

Advertisement
Ferne McCann

  • The reality TV star is allegedly traveling to India to film a new series of First Time Mum.
  • Ferne was accused of making ‘disgusting’ statements about acid attack victim Arthur Collins.
  • The audio tape is the most recent in a series of disturbing voice messages purportedly from Ferne.
Ferne McCann is allegedly traveling to India to film a new series of First Time Mum this week. The star denied producing the audio recordings but apologized when she was accused of making ‘disgusting’ statements about acid attack victim Arthur Collins.

Ferne recently admitted she spoke “untruths” but claimed her statements were motivated by panic and that the voice notes were “manipulated.”

Now, it appears that ITV is supporting Ferne, 32, after voice notes allegedly delivered by the reality TV personality referred to acid assault victim Sophie Hall as “ugly.”

Arthur Collins, Sophie’s then-boyfriend, threw acid in her face in a London bar in 2017 while she was dancing.

Sophie, now 27, was permanently scarred by the incident, and Arthur was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The audio tape is the most recent in a series of disturbing voice messages purportedly from Ferne.

Despite allegations that ITV had ‘halted’ filming on the upcoming season of First Time Mum, last month an insider informed The Mirror the rumors were ‘untrue’.

Reportedly, Ferne is set to depart for India to record sequences for the upcoming season of the renowned reality television show.

“Ferne is resuming filming for First Time Mum and is heading to India,” said the reports.  “She is booked to fly out of the country today and is taking a film crew with her.”

Also Read

Ferne McCann maintaining low profile after voice note scandal
Ferne McCann maintaining low profile after voice note scandal

Production of Ferne McCann's ITVBe series has been halted. ITV is reportedly...

