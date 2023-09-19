Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Urmila Matondkar Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Manish Malhotra

Bollywood stars embrace the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm.

Manish Malhotra shares glamorous Ganpati celebrations featuring A-list celebrities on Instagram.

Ananya Panday joyfully welcomes Lord Ganesha in a pink suit at her home.

The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought joy and enthusiasm to people, including Bollywood stars who are eagerly preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and the beloved couple Riteish and Genelia have donned traditional attire, setting the tone for the festivities. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also shared a glimpse of the glamorous Ganpati celebrations on his Instagram, signaling the commencement of the festivities.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated on Tuesday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into how celebrities are enjoying their favorite Ganpati festival at his residence. He posted a series of photos on Tuesday afternoon featuring Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Urmila Matondkar.

Undoubtedly, the glamorous festive celebration brings immense joy. Dressed in their finest traditional attire and beaming for the photographs, Manish Malhotra‘s Instagram stories are a delightful treat for fans of Bollywood.

Tusshar Kapoor provided his Instagram followers with a sneak peek into his home’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by posting on Tuesday.

“And he’s back, to help us understand where we are supposed to have gratitude and to bless us with the wisdom to reconstruct those parts of our life where we need him!” he captioned the post.

Actress Ananya Panday wore a pink suit and appeared extremely joyful as she welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home. She shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome home Bappa”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, along with her family, celebrated the arrival of Lord Ganesha at their home. She shared a photo of herself, her husband, and their children all dressed in matching outfits.

Shilpa said, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava.”

Undoubtedly, Ganesh Chaturthi has filled the entire Bollywood community with boundless enthusiasm. Whether it’s showcasing their cherished traditional attire or conveying their greetings, today has been a delightful occasion for fans of Bollywood cinema.

