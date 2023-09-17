Karan Johar: Ranbir Kapoor manages his own work without a manager or PR team

Ranbir Kapoor manages his own work without a manager or PR team.

Ranbir Kapoor’s manager and public relations team are not necessary for the Bollywood star to carry out his duties, according to Karan Johar’s intriguing disclosures.

The acclaimed director described the star of his hit movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as “the most patient human being” in an interview with Mid-Day.

Sharing how Ranbir manages his own work, Karan said, “He does one film at a time, he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own.”

The Barfi actor, according to the filmmaker, is the only one in B-town who sets his own work hours.

“You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which brands he’s doing, he knows his schedule, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays,” he further shared.

Ranbir was described by the filmmaker as being the most at ease person he has ever met. The director has helped launch the careers of several prominent Bollywood stars.

“He can’t pretend because he is too true to what he is. He is the most relaxed person, he’s the most patient human being, you can keep him waiting for 14 hours on a set and he won’t say a thing.”

Ranbir’s upcoming work includes the action-thriller film Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.

December is the projected release date for the movie.

