U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout

The Dublin opening marked the start of a tour that combines live music with Macklemore’s public support for Palestinians.

DUBLIN: U.S. rapper Macklemore kicked off his “Free Palestine Tour” in Dublin, drawing a sold-out crowd and sparking a wave of support from fans after being dropped from British singer Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour over his pro-Palestinian comments.

Fans lined up outside Dublin’s 3Arena to support the 43-year-old rapper, praising his willingness to speak out despite the professional risks.





“Macklemore’s support for Palestine is huge. He’s stood up and he’s put himself on the line instead of taking the easy way out,” said Michael Keating, a 31-year-old insurance worker, according to AFP.

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Keating said the rapper was risking his popularity, career and family’s future in the name of peace.





The “Thrift Shop” performer was removed from Sheeran’s U.S. tour after shouting “Free Palestine!” during a performance and telling Palestinians they had not been forgotten.





Sheeran later said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour’s promoters, not by him. The move sparked criticism from musicians and pro-Palestinian activists.





Grainne Healy, a 60-year-old retiree attending the Dublin show, said the situation raised concerns about freedom of expression in the United States. She argued that Sheeran should have supported Macklemore’s decision to speak out.





Four other supporting acts, including American singer Finneas, also withdrew from Sheeran’s tour in solidarity with Macklemore.





Sheeran later addressed the situation in Gaza during a concert in Philadelphia, describing the violence as “unjustifiable and disproportionate.”

Macklemore announced the “Free Palestine Tour” last month, with performances planned in London and Paris in late October, alongside additional dates in the United States. He said all proceeds from the tour would go to pro-Palestinian organizations.





Outside the Dublin venue, vendors sold half-Irish, half-Palestinian flags, “Free Palestine” bucket hats and keffiyeh-style scarves, reflecting the strong support among many concertgoers.





Freya Dorrity, an 18-year-old student, said Macklemore’s willingness to speak about Palestine had made her appreciate him even more.





Maria Liddy, 40, who wore a red-and-white Palestinian-style keffiyeh, said she attended the concert to show solidarity with Palestinians. She added that artists should never be censored.





The Dublin opening marked the start of a tour that combines live music with Macklemore’s public support for Palestinians, drawing attention to the growing debate over political expression and the entertainment industry.