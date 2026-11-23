Ariana Grande ends a hard year with a big movie role in 'Focker In-Law'

It is the newest movie in the "Meet the Parents" series, which started 26 years ago.

Ariana Grande has had a difficult year, but she is finishing it on a good note.





In September, she took a short break from the public eye after her world tour ended. She faced criticism about her weight. She also left a musical with Jonathan Bailey, which caused the whole show to be cancelled. Her love life also kept getting a lot of attention and criticism.





Now, the 33-year-old singer and actress stars in "Focker In-Law" with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. It is the newest movie in the "Meet the Parents" series, which started 26 years ago. The film opens the day before Thanksgiving.





Grande plays Olivia Jones. She is the new girlfriend of Henry Focker, played by Skyler Gisondo. In this movie, Henry brings his girlfriend home to meet his parents (Stiller and Teri Polo) and grandparents (De Niro and Blythe Danner).





This is a fun change from the first film. The family meets on Long Island for Jack's 80th birthday. But Greg (Stiller) does not like Olivia right away. He thinks she is controlling his 26-year-old son. Greg is especially upset because Jack (De Niro) seems to like Olivia too. Greg had to work hard in three earlier movies to earn Jack's respect.





Critics say Grande was a great choice for the role. She brings new energy to the series and shows off her charm. Her character does not sing in the film. Instead, Stiller sings in one very awkward scene.





But Grande still gets plenty of chances to show her comedy skills. She showed these skills before in "Wicked," which earned her an Oscar nomination, and in hosting "Saturday Night Live" three times.





Olivia is both the love interest the audience should cheer for and the person causing trouble for Greg. Viewers should support her but also not fully trust her. This is a hard role for any actor. But Grande uses her small size to great effect. She plays Olivia with bold confidence, making it clear that neither she nor her character should be underestimated.