Australian music legend Molly Meldrum dies at 83

Meldrum helped introduce audiences to major music acts.

Meldrum began his career as a music journalist in London

SYDNEY: Australian television presenter and music producer Ian Alexander "Molly" Meldrum, who helped launch the careers of legendary artists and bands including AC/DC and Kylie Minogue, has died at 83, his family announced on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.





Meldrum, one of Australia's most influential music personalities, died following an illness. His family confirmed his death in a statement but did not disclose the cause.

He became a household name as the host of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) popular music show Countdown, where he spent 13 years promoting Australian and international artists.





Through the program, Meldrum helped introduce audiences to major music acts, including INXS and ABBA.





He also interviewed prominent figures such as Britain's King Charles and singer Elton John, who once described him as a "national treasure."





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Meldrum in a post on X, praising his contribution to the country's music industry.

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"With an interview style that was inimitable and an enthusiasm that was uncontainable, Molly Meldrum loved music almost as much as we loved him," Albanese wrote.





He added that Meldrum supported emerging Australian artists, welcomed established performers and helped bring international musicians to the country.





Albanese also recalled Meldrum's famous phrase, "Do yourself a favor," saying the presenter had become an important part of Australia's musical identity.





Who was Molly Meldrum?





Meldrum began his career as a music journalist in London before working as a publicist for the Beatles' Apple Records.





However, he became widely recognized for hosting Countdown, which first aired in 1974.

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In 2011, he suffered serious injuries after falling from a ladder at his home. Several well-known artists, including Boy George and Kylie Minogue, sent messages of support during his recovery. Meldrum is survived by his partner and adopted son, according to the family statement.