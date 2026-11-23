Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim during official defence visit

CDF Asim Munir is also scheduled to visit Malaysia’s National Defence Studies Centre (PUSPAHANAS).

Asim Munir praised Malaysia’s positive contribution to maintaining peace and stability across Southeast Asia

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s military leadership and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have agreed to expand defence cooperation and maintain closer diplomatic engagement to address emerging regional and international security challenges, as Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Malaysia to strengthen military relations between the two countries.





Asim Munir met Ibrahim at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya during his official visit, which focused on expanding bilateral defence and military collaboration.





Discussions covered Pakistan-Malaysia relations, security partnerships and changing geopolitical developments at the regional and international levels.

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Ibrahim welcomed the Pakistani military chief and highlighted the longstanding friendship, mutual confidence and close cooperation between the two nations.





He also expressed Malaysia’s determination to further develop bilateral relations, particularly in defense and security.





Asim Munir praised Malaysia’s positive contribution to maintaining peace and stability across Southeast Asia.





He also reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to expanding defense partnerships and strengthening institutional cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.





Both sides agreed to advance military relations through continued senior-level visits, closer cooperation between their armed forces and regular discussions on regional and international security developments.





Earlier, Asim Munir received a ceremonial Guard of Honor upon arriving at Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur.





Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force, Gen. Tan Sri Haji Malek Razak Sulaiman, attended the ceremony alongside the chiefs of the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force.





In a separate meeting, Asim Munir held discussions with Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin on issues of mutual concern.





The talks focused on broadening defense collaboration, increasing military-to-military contacts and identifying further opportunities for cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.





The Pakistani military chief is also scheduled to visit Malaysia’s National Defence Studies Centre (PUSPAHANAS), where a formal ceremony will induct him as the 21st member of the institution’s Hall of Fame.