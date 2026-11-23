German private sector growth accelerates in November on broadening recovery

The composite index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the eurozone's largest economy.

BERLIN: Germany's private sector growth accelerated sharply in November, driven by improved performances across both manufacturing and services, a preliminary business survey showed Monday.





The S&P Global Flash Composite PMI Index for Germany rose to 55.0 from 53.4 in October, reaching its highest reading since March 2022. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 53.2.





The composite index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the eurozone's largest economy. A reading above the 50 mark signals growth.





"Encouragingly, alongside the sustained upturn in manufacturing, which continues to see support from rising export orders, demand also revived in the more domestic-oriented service sector and showed the strongest improvement in more than a year, hinting at a broadening recovery," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.





The upturn continued to be led by manufacturing, with the manufacturing PMI rising to a 56-month high of 55.0 from 54.2 in October.





The service sector likewise gained momentum, with business activity rising to the greatest extent since October last year. The sector index stood at 54.0, up from 52.5 the previous month.





Despite goods producers taking on additional staff for the first time since mid-2023, overall employment decreased slightly for the second month in a row in November because of further job cuts across the service sector.





On the price front, the rate of cost inflation remained historically elevated but eased slightly to a three-month low, the survey showed.