Petroleum dealers threaten shutdown over pricing dispute in Pakistan

The Petroleum Dealers Association gave the government a 15-day deadline to resolve the issue, warning that fuel supplies could run dry at pumps and worsen the country's law and order situation.

KARACHI: Petroleum dealers in Pakistan threatened Monday to shut down their businesses if the government fails to fix fuel prices for 30 days, escalating a dispute over daily price adjustments that they say are draining their working capital.





The Petroleum Dealers Association gave the government a 15-day deadline to resolve the issue, warning that fuel supplies could run dry at pumps and worsen the country's law and order situation if dealers' capital is depleted.





"We are giving the government a 15-day deadline to resolve this issue," said Malik Khuda Bakhsh, a leader of the association, at a press conference in Karachi alongside Ameer Khan, the association's Sindh president.





Dealers are demanding that the government immediately raise their profit margin to 8 percent and abolish the 24-hour pricing mechanism, which they say has become unbearable. They argue that refineries and oil marketing companies already operate under a 30-day pricing mechanism and that dealers should receive the same treatment.





"The daily changes in petroleum prices are affecting the working capital of petroleum dealers," Bakhsh said. "If the current situation persists, dealers will suffer severe financial difficulties."





Bakhsh said dealers deposit 5.74 billion rupees ($20.6 million) daily into the national treasury and warned that petrol pumps could be forced to close, causing severe hardship for the public and raising the risk of tension between dealers and the government.





The association also said refineries have reduced supplies of petroleum and diesel, with one refinery completely halting diesel supply.





Dealers said they fully support the government's digitalization and deregulation measures but insisted they be taken into confidence before petroleum pricing regulations are abolished. They called for the Petroleum Dealers Association to be included in policymaking and said no petroleum-related policy should be made without consulting dealers.





Bakhsh said a meeting with the Minister of Petroleum decided to include dealers in consultations for policymaking, and that the authority to set petroleum product prices should remain with the Government of Pakistan.





Khan said the demand to raise dealers' profit margin to 8 percent is long-standing and that dealers had deferred the demand in the national interest.





The government has obtained audit reports from refineries and oil marketing companies that revealed significant profits, Bakhsh said, while dealers are not earning enough to cover operational costs.





The government had promised to increase the dealers' margin, and dealers are calling on it to fulfill that commitment.