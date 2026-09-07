Michele Morrone fuels fresh buzz as 'The Gentlemen Season 2' characters drive chaos

Theo James has opened up about how much darker Eddie becomes during the second season of "The Gentleman."

Michele Morrone is turning heads and setting social media buzzing with his standout performance in "The Gentlemen Season 2", which landed on Netflix on Sept. 3 with all eight episodes and quickly became a hot topic among fans.

The Italian actor and model steps into the stylish and dangerous world of Guy Ritchie's crime drama as "Cico Maldini", a slick but unpredictable fixer caught between powerful criminal figures. His arrival has added a fresh spark to the series, with viewers closely watching every move his character makes.

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Morrone's as Cico brings a mix of charm, confidence and chaos to the screen. His character may look polished on the outside, but his unpredictable nature puts him directly in the path of Italian Mafia boss Marco Moretti, played by Sergio Castellitto.

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Michele as Cico quickly becomes one of the season's most talked-about characters. His wild choices and slippery personality keep the story moving before his shocking fate arrives at the hands of Marco's pet tiger. Morrone also shared the spotlight with veteran actor Ray Winstone, who returns as crime boss Bobby Glass. The pair were spotted sharing a warm moment outside their London hotel after attending the show's Season 2 premiere at Guildhall on Sept. 2.

Winstone's return adds another layer to the show's already explosive crime world. His Bobby remains a major force behind Eddie and Susie's expanding operation, while Morrone brings a completely new energy to the Italian side of the story. Morrone is no stranger to Netflix audiences. He gained worldwide attention through the 365 Days film series and has since appeared in projects including Another Simple Favor. Michele is also set for the sequel to The Housemaid, The Housemaid’s Secret, in which he’ll reprise his role as Enzo. He can also catch his character in the upcoming movies Maserati: The Brothers and Blame It on Rome.

Meanwhile, Theo James has opened up about how much darker Eddie becomes during the second season of "The Gentlemen." He explained that Eddie's journey explores power, privilege and how violence can slowly change a person. James also teased that Eddie's transformation will continue in Season 3, which has already been renewed.The second season takes Eddie Horniman, far deeper into the criminal world. As Eddie expands his business into Italy, he finds himself surrounded by new enemies, dangerous alliances and unexpected betrayals.

With Morrone adding a fresh face, new rivalries shaking up the story and Eddie moving further into the criminal underworld, The Gentlemen has delivered another wave of drama, danger and dark humor. The buzz surrounding Season 2 is only growing, and fans are already looking ahead to see what Guy Ritchie's stylish crime saga has in store for Season 3.