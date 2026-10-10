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Bollywood actor Imran Khan detained during Mumbai protest

The 43-year-old actor shared a selfie apparently taken inside a police van after being detained.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday during a protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), according to Indian media reports.

The 43-year-old actor shared a selfie apparently taken inside a police van after being detained near August Kranti Maidan, the proposed venue for the demonstration. He accompanied the photograph with the sarcastic caption, “Apparently, I'm going for a drive.”

The protest was organized in solidarity with the CJP's demonstration in New Delhi, where activists and political figures were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Mumbai Police said permission had not been obtained for the planned demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. Police also cited Bombay High Court directions designating Azad Maidan as the authorized location for protests.

CJP workers, however, said they had sought permission by email but had received no response from police.

Khan has previously spoken publicly about political and social issues, including artistic freedom and alleged police violence against students. His detention drew attention as police moved to prevent demonstrations in Mumbai.

Protests were also held in New Delhi, where police detained more than 1,000 people, according to media reports. Among those detained in the capital were activists and political figures associated with the wider campaign.

The CJP is protesting alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation. Allegations concerning the voter-list revision have become a focus of political debate in India.

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