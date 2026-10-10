DG Election Commission Shamshad Akhtar martyred in Tank shooting

The spokesperson said Akhtar had no personal enmity, describing the incident as a targeted killing.

TANK: Shamshad Akhtar, a director general at Pakistan’s Election Commission, was martyred in a shooting by unidentified assailants in Tank, the commission’s spokesperson said Saturday.

The spokesperson said Akhtar had no personal enmity, describing the incident as a targeted killing.

The Election Commission spokesperson praised Akhtar as an honest, decent and dedicated officer.

The chief election commissioner, the commission’s secretary and other employees expressed grief over his death.

The commission also called on the authorities to ensure the protection of government employees against acts of terrorism.

The sources said Shamshad Akhtar had travelled to his village to offer condolences on the death of his brother when he was attacked in the Garah Baloch area of Tank.

He was wounded in the shooting and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank, where he later died, the sources said.