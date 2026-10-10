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Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure Trump honors Musk with science medal, calls him a modern-day Thomas Edison Zayn Malik sets Argentina ablaze with first solo concert in 12 years Karachi’s Burns Road set for pedestrian-friendly makeover to preserve historic charm PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure Trump honors Musk with science medal, calls him a modern-day Thomas Edison Zayn Malik sets Argentina ablaze with first solo concert in 12 years Karachi’s Burns Road set for pedestrian-friendly makeover to preserve historic charm PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict

7.7-magnitude earthquake hits off Panama, Tsunami warnings issued

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred Friday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PANAMA CITY: A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Panama, prompting warnings of potentially dangerous tsunami waves across parts of Central and South America and the Pacific region.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred Friday at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter near La Pitaloza in southern Panama, close to the Pacific coast.

Witnesses reported feeling the tremors in Panama City and the capital of neighboring Costa Rica.

Initial reports indicated no immediate casualties or property damage. Television footage in Panama showed people evacuating buildings following the earthquake.

The US tsunami warning system warned that dangerous waves could affect coastal areas of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico within the following three hours.

The system also issued a tsunami threat for Hawaii.

Authorities urged people in potentially affected coastal areas to follow official alerts and emergency instructions as the situation developed.

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