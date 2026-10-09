Travis reveals Kourtney Kardashian’s bold text that sparked their unexpected romance

Barker recalled being stunned when Kardashian sent him a message that made her feelings clear.

LOS ANGELES: One unexpected text message changed everything for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer revealed that a bold message from Kardashian in 2021 caught him completely off guard, turning their longtime friendship into a romantic relationship that eventually led to marriage and a son.





Barker recalled being stunned when Kardashian sent him a message that made her feelings clear. He said he had never seriously considered the possibility of them becoming a couple and had to check his phone several times to make sure he understood what she meant.





“I had to look at my phone four times,” Barker said, describing his reaction to the unexpected message.





The moment began when Barker offered a mutual friend advice about dating. He encouraged the friend to enjoy casual relationships without becoming emotionally attached too quickly.





Kardashian then turned that conversation into an opportunity to make her own move. According to Barker, she texted him something along the lines of, “Why don’t you teach me how to find my bearings?”





The message left him shocked and nervous. Although the two had known each other for years, Barker suddenly realized their relationship could become something much more.





He admitted that he was scared of making a mistake because he did not want to ruin what they had built as friends.





Despite their longtime connection, Barker said he had felt comfortable keeping their relationship platonic because they seemed so different from one another.





Barker and Kardashian married in 2022, turning their unexpected romance into a lasting commitment. The couple welcomed their son, Rocky, in 2023, adding another chapter to their growing family.





Their relationship has since become a prominent part of their public lives, with the couple sharing moments from their marriage and family life with fans.





The relationship news comes as Barker recovers from surgery to address numbness in his arm, hand and fingers. The drummer revealed on social media that he underwent a cubital tunnel release after experiencing symptoms following a performance in September.

He said a nerve test showed that he needed the procedure to address the problem. Barker explained that he wanted to take care of the issue promptly so he could continue performing for years to come. He expected to recover within a few weeks.





According to Ortho-Info, cubital tunnel syndrome occurs when the ulnar nerve becomes compressed at the elbow. The condition can cause numbness and tingling, particularly in the little finger and sometimes the ring finger.





As Barker focuses on recovery, his story about Kardashian offers a reminder that even a longtime friendship can take an unexpected turn. For the couple, one bold text message helped open the door to a relationship neither had openly pursued before.