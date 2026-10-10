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Ishaq Dar meets Amna Baloch to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye ties Ashe sparks chart buzz with ‘Stop the Wedding!’ ahead of new album Trump-Putin call sparks fuel deal as Ukraine peace talks remain deadlocked ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects Ishaq Dar meets Amna Baloch to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye ties Ashe sparks chart buzz with ‘Stop the Wedding!’ ahead of new album Trump-Putin call sparks fuel deal as Ukraine peace talks remain deadlocked ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects

Trump-Putin call sparks fuel deal as Ukraine peace talks remain deadlocked

Russia agreed to provide diesel to the United States and international markets in an effort to ease fuel prices.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Trump-Putin call sparks fuel deal

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential path toward ending the war in Ukraine during a 90-minute phone conversation, while a reported Russian diesel supply agreement and temporary U.S. sanctions relief raised fresh concerns in Kyiv about Moscow’s ability to fund its military campaign.


The Kremlin characterized the conversation as constructive and cordial, with foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov saying the leaders concluded their call at virtually the same time because neither appeared eager to end the discussion first.


Despite the friendly exchange, the conversation produced no publicly confirmed breakthrough on the central issue dividing Washington and Moscow.


According to the report, Russia agreed to provide diesel to the United States and international markets in an effort to ease fuel prices.


The reported arrangement was accompanied by a temporary relaxation of certain U.S. restrictions on Russian fuel, prompting criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.


Zelenskyy condemned the move, describing it as a sign of weakness and warning that continued purchases of Russian energy could provide Moscow with additional revenue to sustain its war against Ukraine.


Efforts to negotiate an end to the war remained a central subject of the Trump-Putin conversation. However, the Kremlin indicated that renewed three-way negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States were unlikely to resume in the immediate future.


Territorial disagreements continue to complicate diplomatic efforts. Moscow has demanded control over four Ukrainian regions that Russian forces do not fully occupy, leaving a major gap between Russia’s position and the prospects for an agreement acceptable to Kyiv.


Meanwhile, American, Ukrainian and European representatives met separately in Miami on Friday to work toward a joint peace proposal that could eventually be presented to the Russian government.


The separate diplomatic discussions underscored the continuing challenge facing negotiators as they seek terms that could bring the conflict to an end without leaving fundamental disagreements unresolved.

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