Akshay Kumar on how he bought his Juhu home

The most recent visitors to Koffee With Karan 7 were Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Akshay Kumar talked about how Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani director Rajkumar Kohli’s movie allowed him to make a lot of money.

He remembered how he came to own his stunning Juhu house.

Advertisement

The most recent visitors to Koffee With Karan 7 were Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fans were entertained by the team, and they learned many important things. Akshay Kumar talked about how Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani director Rajkumar Kohli’s movie allowed him to make a lot of money. He remembered how he came to own his stunning Juhu house.

Also Read Akshay Kumar addresses ‘Canadian Kumar’ tag, works with younger females Akshay was interviewed by Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 7....

During his chat with Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar recalled how he went from earning Rs 5000 to Rs 21,000. Recalling working on the sets of director Rajkumar Kohli’s Jaani Dushman, the actor said, “I was on a per-day basis. The scene was the villain kills me and I am dead. I came to know that the other hero who was going to be acting, was now stuck in New York; he wasn’t not coming.”

The other hero was Sunny Deol who was in the US for his back surgery during the shoot.

He then revealed that he went to the director and asked for an extension of his role. “I have actually gone and told the director ‘should I come back?’ What he did you will not believe,” he recalled. Akshay said that the director instantly agreed to tweak the storyline and extended the actor’s on-screen timing.

Also Read Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar enjoy their time in UK ahead of release of film Akshay Kumar is promoting Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. Film stars Sahejmeen...

Advertisement

Akshay said on the show, “He says ‘he is not dead’ which means I (Akshay’s character), I’m in a coma and become alive again. So, I shot for another 5 days and I made more money.”

And, from this extra money came the down payments that Akshay made to secure his Juhu bungalow where he, Twinkle Khanna and their children currently reside.