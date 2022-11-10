In the video, Mouni invites viewers into her roomy living room.

Which features a big TV behind her, a cream-colored sectional sofa across from it, and a lamp with a swoopy fabric shade on the couch.

A round dining table with four blue velvet chairs is located behind the sofa.

The outside patio area of her house is probably its most attractive feature. The space has numerous seating options, huge plants to protect the privacy of the pair, and a sizable expanse of synthetic grass. At this point, Mouni and Suraj have a few good chuckles before she continues to the kitchen. It has backsplash made of glossy black subway tiles and spotless white cabinets. She also has a kitchen island and two golden metal chairs on either side of it. All of her appliances, including the stove, fridge, washer, and dishwasher, have chrome finishes.

Talking about the home, Mouni Roy said, “Home has never been a place, it has always been my people, my family. Now that I am all grown up, I realise it is very important to have a materialist sense of belonging, a space that you can come back to. Home is wherever I need to be and I need to set up that place with as much love with a feeling that it’s my home, it’s my space.”

In January, Mouni and Suraj, a businessman, were united in marriage. Only their closest friends and family members attended their intimate wedding. In Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Mouni played the antagonist Junoon.