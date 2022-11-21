Advertisement
Google unveils mini football game for World Cup

Google unveils mini football game for World Cup

Google unveils mini football game for World Cup

Google unveils mini football game for World Cup

  • Google has released a World Cup-themed mini-football game for mobile devices.
  • The company is allowing multi-player fights so fans can score goals on each other.
  • Every World Cup match has a corresponding minigame where supporters of both teams can shoot for the golden goal.
Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup under controversy. Millions of soccer fans and football fans around the world will watch the game live regardless.

Google frequently takes advantage of significant worldwide events like these by featuring a doodle, an original animation, or even a game on its site.

The company is allowing multi-player fights now, so thugs may score goals on each other. Google has released a cute World Cup-themed mini-football game.

To start playing this World Cup football game, just type “world cup” into your mobile browser. Tt looks to be compatible with both Android and iOS devices, giving millions of followers instantaneous access.

The new feature was not announced in a blog post on Google’s The Keyword site; instead, the company’s vice president of engineering tweeted the information.

Millions of individuals appear to have already tried out the game, making it a successful way to boost fan contact before soccer’s greatest event.

Every World Cup match has a corresponding minigame where supporters of both teams can shoot for the golden goal and boost their team’s score by millions. On Friday, the feature became live, so it should be accessible to people everywhere.

There is an MMO element to this Doodle game, but it is primarily a single-player experience. Petanque and a Halloween-themed challenge are just two examples of the actual multiplayer Doodle games that Google has made in the past.

