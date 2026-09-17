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Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive

Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback

Coconut scent notes pair effortlessly with vanilla, sea salt and tropical florals, making them versatile enough for daytime wear.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Coconut fragrance craze takes over

Coconut fragrance is taking its space-era as the ultimate summer scent, popping up everywhere from perfume counters to candle aisles because of its warm, tropical aroma and nostalgic feel, coconut is officially having a major comeback.


As search interest spikes and shelves fill with tropical-scented products, industry watchers say coconut fragrance is having its biggest moment in years, driven by shoppers craving nostalgia and an easy escape from everyday stress.


The comeback spans nearly every corner of the lifestyle market. Perfume houses are rolling out coconut products as body care brands are relaunching creamy coconut lotions and butters, and candle makers report coconut-scented lines flying off shelves faster than they can restock them.


Fragrance analysts say the appeal goes beyond nostalgia for beach vacations. Coconut scent notes pair effortlessly with vanilla, sea salt and tropical florals, making them versatile enough for daytime wear, self-care rituals and cozy nights at home alike.


Coconut body mists are often lighter and easier to reapply throughout the day. Coconut perfumes generally provide a more developed fragrance experience, with multiple notes that can change as the scent sits on the skin. If you want something casual for daytime, a body mist may be ideal, but if you want a longer-lasting fragrance for an evening or special occasion, a perfume may be a better choice.


Social media has amplified the trend, with viral videos showcasing "coconut girl summer" aesthetics and skincare routines racking up millions of views. Retailers say the timing lines up with a broader consumer shift toward comfort-driven, sensory-rich products following years of pandemic-era stress and economic uncertainty.

Coconut's association with relaxation, and indulgent self-care makes it a natural fit for shoppers seeking small, affordable luxuries. Beauty and home fragrance brands aren't wasting time capitalizing on the momentum. Experts predict the trend will only grow heading into warmer months, as coconut's universal appeal crosses age groups and price points.

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