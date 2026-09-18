Abdul Rehman wins magic skill award at 2026 Hockey World Cup

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the winners of its World Cup Magic Skill Awards.

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman has won the men’s Magic Skill Award at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup after his outstanding display of 3D skills against Wales.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the winners of its World Cup Magic Skill Awards, with Rehman receiving the highest number of fan votes in the men’s category.

Rehman produced a spectacular goal against Wales during the tournament after dribbling past four defenders before finding the net.

Three players were shortlisted for the men’s award Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman, South Africa’s Kenton Melville and France’s Crête Ellet.

Rehman received 44% of the fan votes, narrowly beating Melville, who secured 39%.

In the women’s category, India goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam won the award after producing an impressive reflex save in the final minute of India’s match against England. She received 52% of the votes.

Pakistan finished 11th in the 2026 Hockey World Cup, while Rehman’s goal against Wales was selected as the tournament’s best goal.

The World Cup was held in Belgium and the Netherlands in August. Germany won the men’s final by beating Spain 1-0, while Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win the women’s title.