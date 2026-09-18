Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants

Authorities have built a temporary housing facility at the port with space for about 1,700 people.

MADRID: Spanish riot police and military forces moved onto beaches in the North African enclave of Ceuta on Friday, using batons and firing rubber bullets into the air as authorities began relocating thousands of migrants to temporary shelters amid growing pressure over overcrowded camps.





The operation began shortly as police and soldiers cleared migrants from beaches where many had spent the night hoping to secure a place in temporary housing. Spain estimates that around 10,000 migrants remain in Ceuta after more than 72,000 people crossed from Morocco into the territory in late July during an unprecedented border surge.

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Authorities have built a temporary housing facility at the port with space for about 1,700 people. But aid groups say thousands are still without shelter and have been sleeping in makeshift camps on beaches, sidewalks and other public areas.





Some migrants initially applauded as the relocation operation began. Tensions later rose as people rushed to secure the limited spaces available in the temporary shelters.

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Police later fired rubber bullets into the air and used batons against several migrants before the situation eased and the operation continued. Most of the migrants are men and boys. Because the new temporary housing is designed only for adult men, authorities are separating minors and placing them in different facilities.





NGOs raise shelter concerns:





Three NGO leaders told that authorities had been too slow to provide the minimum shelter required under the European migration pact. They also said the reception centers already operating do not have enough space for everyone still living outdoors.





One NGO estimated that around 4,000 migrants were still sleeping outside on Ceuta's beaches and sidewalks. The group said the new 1,700-person facility would therefore not be large enough to eliminate the makeshift camps in public areas. Two NGO leaders said authorities may be expecting most of the remaining migrants to return to Morocco voluntarily.