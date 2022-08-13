Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Blackpink announces ‘Pink Venom’ release date

Blackpink announces ‘Pink Venom’ release date

Articles
Advertisement
Blackpink announces ‘Pink Venom’ release date

Blackpink announces ‘Pink Venom’ release date

Advertisement
  • Blackpink will be celebrating the sixth anniversary of their debut with a comeback that is bigger and pinker than ever before.
  • This anniversary also marks the release date of their newest single, titled “Pink Venom.”

As part of the group’s anniversary gift to their devoted following, the band has revealed that they would be releasing their upcoming album on August 19, 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

BLACKPINK unveils its upcoming song’s poster with stylized PINK VENOM lettering
BLACKPINK unveils its upcoming song’s poster with stylized PINK VENOM lettering

BLACKPINK, a popular K-pop girl group, was happy with the song's poster,...

In the teasers, Rose, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa all wore fiery pink outfits that wowed the audience to the moon and back.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

Advertisement

While Jiso epitomised beauty by having her hair pulled back, Jennie absolutely killed it by wearing a pink coordinated ensemble.

Also Read

BLACKPINK world tour schedule announced
BLACKPINK world tour schedule announced

On August 8, a Japanese entertainment firm posted information on the BLACKPINK...

Following the release of the news, the K-pop group uploaded a series of concept teasers on their Instagram account. In one of the posts, the members of the group wore pastel pink costumes and posed in front of shattered glass organised in the form of spider webs.

Blackpink

Blackpink announces ‘Pink Venom’ release date

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story