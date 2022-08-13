Blackpink announces ‘Pink Venom’ release date

BLACKPINK unveils its upcoming song’s poster with stylized PINK VENOM lettering
BLACKPINK, a popular K-pop girl group, was happy with the song's poster,...
As part of the group’s anniversary gift to their devoted following, the band has revealed that they would be releasing their upcoming album on August 19, 2022.
In the teasers, Rose, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa all wore fiery pink outfits that wowed the audience to the moon and back.
While Jiso epitomised beauty by having her hair pulled back, Jennie absolutely killed it by wearing a pink coordinated ensemble.
Following the release of the news, the K-pop group uploaded a series of concept teasers on their Instagram account. In one of the posts, the members of the group wore pastel pink costumes and posed in front of shattered glass organised in the form of spider webs.
