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Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives Shocking death of TV anchor Rabia Ahsan puts husband under police investigation DOJ joins Texas lawsuit against Planned Parenthood in $1.8 billion Medicaid fraud case Angelina Jolie's family faces another name change as Knox sparks fresh speculation US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives Shocking death of TV anchor Rabia Ahsan puts husband under police investigation DOJ joins Texas lawsuit against Planned Parenthood in $1.8 billion Medicaid fraud case Angelina Jolie's family faces another name change as Knox sparks fresh speculation US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90%

The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, examined the effects of the experimental treatment on three adult patients.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
An experimental gene therapy has shown promising results in treating drug-resistant epilepsy.

LONDON: Scientists have reported a promising breakthrough in treating epilepsy patients who do not respond to conventional medications, with an experimental gene therapy reducing monthly seizures by more than 90%.


The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, examined the effects of the experimental treatment on three adult patients.


The therapy uses a modified virus to deliver genetic material directly into a specific area of the brain where epileptic seizures originate. The approach aims to reduce abnormal electrical activity in affected nerve cells.


According to the research, the early results suggest that the treatment could offer a new option for people living with drug-resistant epilepsy.


Around 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have epilepsy, with approximately one in three experiencing seizures that cannot be effectively controlled with conventional medication.


Experts say drug-resistant epilepsy can expose patients to serious physical injuries, cognitive decline and an increased risk of premature death.


Medical specialists have described the findings as a promising development in the treatment of neurological disorders. However, they stressed that larger clinical trials and long-term studies are needed to establish the treatment's effectiveness and safety.


The initial findings have raised hopes that gene therapy could eventually provide an alternative for patients who do not benefit from existing epilepsy medications.

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