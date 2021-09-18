Fox 2021-22 Lineup: which shows are canceled? which are renewed?
Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.
The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Fox is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.
9-1-1: Renewed for Season 5
9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for Season 3
Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4
Bob’s Burgers: Renewed through Season 13
Call Me Kat: Renewed for Season 2
Duncanville: Renewed for Season 3
Family Guy: Renewed through Season 20
Filthy Rich: Canceled after one season
The Great North: Renewed for Season 3
Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20
Housebroken: Renewed for Season 2
I Can See Your Voice: Renewed for Season 2
Last Man Standing: Ended with Season 9
Lego Masters: Renewed for Season 2
The Masked Dancer: Pending
The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 6
MasterChef: Renewed for Season 12
MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8
Mental Samurai: Renewed for Season 2
The Moodys: Canceled after two seasons
Next: Canceled after one season
Prodigal Son: Canceled after two seasons
The Resident: Renewed for Season 5
The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 34
So You Think You Can Dance: Pending
Read More
NBC Scorecard 2021-22: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?
With so many broadcast networks and streaming providers, it's understandable if you...
2021-22 Scorecard of HBO: which shows are canceled? which are renewed?
With so many networks and streaming providers, it's understandable if you can't...
2021-22 Scorecard of Netflix: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?
Nobody blames you if you can't keep track of which series have...
2021-22 Scorecard of Nat Geo: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?
Nobody blames you if you can't keep track of which series have...
2021-22 Scorecard of Hulu: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?
Nobody blames you if you can't keep track of which series have...