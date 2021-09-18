Fox 2021-22 Lineup: which shows are canceled? which are renewed?

Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Fox is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

9-1-1: Renewed for Season 5

9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for Season 3

Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4

Bob’s Burgers: Renewed through Season 13

Call Me Kat: Renewed for Season 2

Duncanville: Renewed for Season 3

Family Guy: Renewed through Season 20

Filthy Rich: Canceled after one season

The Great North: Renewed for Season 3

Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20

Housebroken: Renewed for Season 2

I Can See Your Voice: Renewed for Season 2

Last Man Standing: Ended with Season 9

Lego Masters: Renewed for Season 2

The Masked Dancer: Pending

The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 6

MasterChef: Renewed for Season 12

MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8

Mental Samurai: Renewed for Season 2

The Moodys: Canceled after two seasons

Next: Canceled after one season

Prodigal Son: Canceled after two seasons

The Resident: Renewed for Season 5

The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 34

So You Think You Can Dance: Pending