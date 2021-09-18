NBC Scorecard 2021-22: Which Shows Are Canceled? or Renewed?

NBC Scorecard 2021-22: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

With so many broadcast networks and streaming providers, it’s understandable if you lose track of which shows have been renewed or canceled. The television industry is very active right now. Due to production delays, previously renewed shows have been canceled or series scheduled to return in 2020 have been postponed until who knows when as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of NBC is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

America’s Got Talent: Renewed for Season 16

American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 13

The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 9

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for the eighth and final season

Chicago Fire: Renewed through Season 11

Chicago Med: Renewed through Season 8

Chicago P.D.: Renewed through Season 10

Debris: Canceled after one season

Good Girls: Canceled after Season 4

Kenan: Renewed for Season 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Renewed for Season 2

Law & Order: SVU: Renewed through Season 24

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Ending with Season 2

Manifest: Canceled by NBC; renewed for fourth and final season at Netflix

Mr. Mayor: Renewed for Season 2

New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5

Saturday Night Live: Currently airing Season 46

Songland: Pending

This Is Us: Renewed for the sixth and final season

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: Renewed for five years

The Voice: Renewed for Season 21

The Wall: Currently airing Season 4

Weakest Link: Renewed for Season 2

Young Rock: Renewed for Season 2

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Canceled after two seasons; revived by Roku for a Christmas TV movie