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Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

EV-D68 virus spreading in California, poses risk to children

Enterovirus D68, or EV-D68, has been detected in wastewater surveillance in areas including Palo Alto and Napa.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

CALIFORNIA: An enterovirus that can cause a rare polio-like neurological illness in children is spreading in parts of California, according to reports.

Enterovirus D68, or EV-D68, has been detected in wastewater surveillance in areas including Palo Alto, Napa, southeastern San Francisco and San Rafael, according to data released by WastewaterSCAN, which monitors viruses in community wastewater.

EV-D68 typically causes respiratory illness, with symptoms similar to a common cold. Symptoms can include coughing, breathing difficulties and wheezing.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children infected with the virus may also develop fever, while some cases can lead to severe breathing difficulties or pneumonia. Infants, young children and adolescents may be particularly vulnerable to severe illness.

In rare cases, EV-D68 can cause acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, an uncommon but serious neurological condition that primarily affects children.

Symptoms of AFM generally appear several weeks after an EV-D68 infection and can include sudden weakness in the arms or legs and other neurological problems.

Health experts advise parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop severe breathing difficulties or unusual neurological symptoms.

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