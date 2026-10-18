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Headlines
5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations 5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations

5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive

Looking expensive is less about the price tag and more about thoughtful choices.

Web Desk October 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Look chic on a budget with these five styling tricks

Looking polished does not require a designer wardrobe and a luxury shopping budget. For fashion-conscious shoppers seeking affordable style, the secret lies in how clothes fit, feel and come together.


From choosing better fabrics to mastering simple outfit combinations, five practical styling tricks can make inexpensive pieces look remarkably sophisticated.


Even an affordable outfit can look refined when it fits properly. Choose clothing that sits comfortably on the shoulders, follows the body's natural shape and falls neatly at the hem. Simple alterations, such as shortening trousers or adjusting a blazer, can make budget-friendly pieces look custom-made.


Neutral shades such as black, white, beige, navy and chocolate brown create a timeless, coordinated appearance. Wearing similar shades from head to toe can make an outfit look intentional and elegant without requiring expensive labels.


Fabric quality plays an important role in how clothing looks. Look for materials that drape well, maintain their shape and resist excessive wrinkling. Cotton, linen blends and well-constructed knits can offer an elevated appearance when properly maintained.


A structured handbag, understated jewelry, a classic belt or clean footwear can transform an ordinary outfit. Instead of wearing several statement pieces together, choose one or two accessories that complement the overall look.


Clean shoes, wrinkle-free clothing, secure buttons and lint-free fabrics make a noticeable difference. Steaming garments and storing them properly can help inexpensive pieces maintain a fresh, polished appearance.


Ultimately, looking expensive is less about the price tag and more about thoughtful choices. With a well-fitting silhouette, coordinated colors, quality-conscious fabric selection and carefully maintained accessories, anyone can create a sophisticated wardrobe without overspending.

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