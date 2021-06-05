Double Click 728 x 90
Trump Slams His Account’s Suspension By Facebook, says it’s an ‘insult’ to US voters

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 11:21 am
Trump Facebook suspension

The former United States (US) President Donald Trump has slammed the move by Facebook, which has suspended Trump’s account for two years.

Donald Trump has criticized the decision to ban him from Facebook as a form of censorship and said that it’s an ‘insult’ to US voters.

In a statement issued by the former US President, he said, “Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election. They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

“Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business,” he added.

On Friday, the statement issued by Facebook’s vice-president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said: “Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.”

“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest,” Clegg wrote.

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” he added.

Nick Clegg further said that “a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions would be triggered if Trump violated Facebook policies”.

Earlier, Twitter had said that his account has been permanently suspended “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

Twitter said the decision was made “after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account”.

