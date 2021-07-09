Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has invited Pakistani businessmen to explore investment opportunities in the UAE.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood, FCCI secretary-general Humaid Mohammed bin Salem called for efforts to boost trade relations between the private sectors of the two countries.

On the occasion, he explained the federation’s events, activities and its planned future events for the Expo 2020 Dubai, and expressed the chamber’s willingness to cooperate with the Pakistani Embassy in reinforcing the relations between the private sectors of the two countries and highlighted promising opportunities, especially in food security.

Mahmood praised the federation’s role in maintaining the business environment, and developing commercial ties with Pakistan’s private sector.