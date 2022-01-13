Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Jan, 2022. 03:28 pm

Battle against Omicron variant at “toughest moment”

Omicron

SHANGHAI – The Omicron variant, which spreads faster than Delta, will result in a hospitalization surge and overload the healthcare system, said Zhang Wenhong, head of the Center for Infectious Diseases with the Shanghai-based Huashan Hospital of Fudan University.

He added that the battle between humanity and the Omicron variant is at its “toughest moment.” In a blog on China’s microblogging platform Weibo on Thursday, Zhang said that the number of imported COVID-19 infections in Shanghai reached a record high.

He said vaccines and COVID-19 drugs are the core scientific underpinning to tide over the pandemic and return to regular life in the future. After comparing the clinical symptoms of patients infected with the new Omicron variant and Delta, Zhang’s team found that Omicron is “more contagious, harder to detect, and has an unneglectable lethality.”

Citing a WHO statement that the Omicron variant carries a “very high global surge risk,” Zhang said the best strategy for China is to remain patient and step up vaccination while adhering to the current COVID-19 prevention tactics.

The Omicron variant has been identified as the culprit of recent COVID-19 resurgences in Tianjin and Henan’s Anyang. Infections with this latest, highly infectious variant have also occurred in several Chinese cities, including Changsha and Guangzhou.

sop's

source: World Health Organization | November 29th, 2021

Read More

3 hours ago
Tokyo's COVID-19 alert raised to 2nd highest level due to Omicron spread

TOKYO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised...
3 hours ago
China's Zhongshan City sees 1 test positive for COVID-19

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, reported...
4 hours ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 36,317,927, over 200,000 cases reported in 24 hours

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,317,927...
5 hours ago
COVID-19 cases soar in Aussie state as rapid tests come into force

SYDNEY, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Following a government mandate to log positive...
5 hours ago
Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 22...
5 hours ago
Malaysia reports 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 15 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported another 3,198 COVID-19 infections...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China FDI
6 mins ago
China’s FDI inflow up 14.9 pct to record high in 2021

BEIJING - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual...
10 mins ago
Mini budget to kick up tsunami of inflation in country, claims Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the...
Puma Energy
11 mins ago
Cnergyico to acquire majority stakes in Puma Energy

KARACHI: The board of directors of Cnergyico Pk Limited has approved to...
Lithuanians
12 mins ago
Lithuanians sue Gorbachev over deadly Soviet crackdown

VILNIUS - Six Lithuanians who lost relatives during Moscow's crackdown on the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600