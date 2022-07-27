Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Poland’s president and Lithuanian intends to visit Ukraine again

Poland’s president and Lithuanian intends to visit Ukraine again

Articles
Advertisement
Poland’s president and Lithuanian intends to visit Ukraine again

Poland’s president and Lithuanian

Advertisement
  • Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nausda both intend to make additional trips to Kiev while maintaining their support for Ukraine.
  • Both of our nations have plans to increase their activities in Ukraine, and we both want to make additional trips to Kiev.
  • We won’t give in to Russia’s extortion, “Andrzej Duda, the president of the Republic of Poland, tweeted.
Advertisement

Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nausda both intend to make additional trips to Kiev while maintaining their support for Ukraine.

“Two days of incredibly insightful discussions with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda. Both of our nations have plans to increase their activities in Ukraine, and we both want to make additional trips to Kiev. We won’t give in to Russia’s extortion, “Andrzej Duda, the president of the Republic of Poland, tweeted.

Poland and Lithuania would also improve their bilateral military cooperation, he added. Russia has been launching full-scale warfare against Ukraine since February 24.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story