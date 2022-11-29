Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Thai monks who test positive for drugs abandon the temple

Thai monks who test positive for drugs abandon the temple

Articles
Advertisement
Thai monks who test positive for drugs abandon the temple

Thai monks who test positive for drugs

Advertisement
  • According to local authorities, a small Buddhist temple in Thailand is now without any monks after they were all expelled for failing drug tests.
  • In the northern province of Phetchabun, four monks, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine, an official told the news agency.
  • The raid occurs in the midst of a nationwide effort to combat drug trafficking.
Advertisement

According to local authorities, a small Buddhist temple in Thailand is now without any monks after they were all expelled for failing drug tests.

In the northern province of Phetchabun, four monks, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine, an official told the news agency.

The monks were subsequently taken to a medical facility for drug rehabilitation, according to Boonlert Thintapthai.

The raid occurs in the midst of a nationwide effort to combat drug trafficking.

According to reports, the monks were expelled from the monastery after all four men failed urine tests that were conducted by the police on Monday. The reason the temple was brought to the police’s attention was not disclosed by officials.

The “temple is now empty of monks and local villagers are worried they cannot perform any merit-making,” Mr. Thintapthai told AFP.

Advertisement

Giving food to monks is a kind of merit-making, an important Buddhist practice where worshipers obtain protecting energy through good deeds.

However, Mr. Thintapthai claimed that the local monastic chief had been consulted by regional officials, who had pledged to send some new monks to the temple in the Bung Sam Phan area in an effort to allay the anxieties of devotees.

According to the UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime, methamphetamine has recently become a significant problem in Thailand, with drug seizures expected to hit an all-time high in 2021.

The nation serves as a key hub for the transportation of meth. The majority producer of methamphetamine in the world, Myanmar, exports drugs to the nation via Laos.

The tablets are subsequently offered for sale on the streets for about 50 Baht (£0.47) each.

Following the murder of 37 people at a nursery by a former police officer who had been fired for possessing methamphetamine, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced a crackdown on drugs last month.

Advertisement

Also Read

Death row inmates in Japan sue the government to stop hangings
Death row inmates in Japan sue the government to stop hangings

Three death row inmates in Japan are suing the government in an...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Health News, International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM formed committee to increase prices of medicines 
PM formed committee to increase prices of medicines 
After rare protests, China increases COVID vaccine for the elderly
After rare protests, China increases COVID vaccine for the elderly
China curbs protesters, modifies COVID
China curbs protesters, modifies COVID
PM directs to provide medical aid to kids injured in Skardu gas leakage incident
PM directs to provide medical aid to kids injured in Skardu gas leakage incident
Dengue takes woman's life in Karachi
Dengue takes woman's life in Karachi
Doctors declare Imran Khan medically fit to travel
Doctors declare Imran Khan medically fit to travel
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story