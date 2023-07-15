Vladimir Putin approves shipment of grain from Ukraine: Tayyip Erdogan

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly granted approval for Ukraine to resume its grain exports.

This revelation comes at a time when the global community is grappling with a food crisis, and the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor deal holds the potential to alleviate the situation.

During a press briefing on Friday, Erdogan expressed optimism about extending the deal and eagerly anticipated Putin’s upcoming visit in August. He emphasized, “We are preparing to welcome Putin in August, and we have reached an agreement on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor.”

However, the Kremlin has remained silent on the matter, refraining from making any official statements regarding the potential extension of the Black Sea grain deal. It has emphasized that any decision to extend the agreement will be contingent upon meeting Russia’s own set of conditions.

This stance underscores the importance of fulfilling the specific requirements outlined by Russia to ensure the continuation of the deal.

In July 2022, the United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative to address the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent blockade of Ukrainian ports. This initiative aimed to bring Russia, Ukraine, and other stakeholders together to find solutions and mitigate the impact of the crisis.

Nevertheless, Putin has consistently warned about the potential non-renewal of the agreement, citing challenges faced by Russia in its own export endeavors. These difficulties have raised concerns about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, adding further complexity to the negotiations surrounding its renewal.

Erdogan’s statement implies a shared understanding between the two leaders regarding the significance of facilitating Ukraine’s grain exports.

The announcement carries significant implications for global food security, as extending the Black Sea grain corridor deal would allow Ukraine to continue playing a crucial role in addressing the global food crisis. With the agreement set to expire next week, there is a heightened sense of urgency to secure its extension.

While the specific details of the extension have yet to be formalized, Erdogan’s claim reinforces the positive momentum toward sustaining Ukraine’s grain exports. It also underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts among Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine in addressing the pressing issue of global food shortages.

Erdogan’s statement emphasizes the importance of collaboration and cooperation in navigating the challenges posed by the global food crisis. The potential extension of the Black Sea grain corridor deal would enable Ukraine to make a substantial contribution in providing essential grains to countries facing food shortages.

The international community eagerly awaits the outcome of Putin’s visit to Turkey in August, as it is expected to further solidify the commitment to extending the Black Sea grain corridor deal. The collaboration between Turkey and Russia on this matter signifies a potential breakthrough in addressing the global food crisis.

