Emirati jobs boom! 12,000+ companies must hire locals or face Dh108,000 fines

The Emiratization Target Rules now apply to a greater number of enterprises. It is currently mandatory for over 12,000 businesses operating in 14 distinct economic sectors and employing 20–49 people to hire one UAE national at minimum by 2024 and another by 2025.

Through its computerized system, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (Mohre) recently notified the enterprises, giving them enough time to reach the necessary requirements.

The 14 specific key economic activities that the targeted companies operate in are: mining and quarrying; construction; wholesale and retail; transportation and warehousing; accommodation and hospitality; professional and technical activities; real estate; administrative and support services; education; healthcare and social work; mining and communications; and transformative industries. These sectors are all currently experiencing rapid growth and have the potential to create jobs and a suitable work environment.

In a statement, Mohre urged the affected companies to “avoid delaying it until the end of the year and meet their Emiratization targets quickly.”

These companies will be fined Dh96,000 for every UAE resident who is not appointed by 2024. These are going to be gathered in January 2025. In the meantime, failing to reach 2025 targets would result in fines of Dh108,000, which will be paid in January 2026. In accordance with Mohre, companies will be permitted to make their payments through installment arrangements.

The Ministry emphasised, “It is crucial that targeted companies register to the Nafis platform in order to benefit from the support the programme provides in terms of supplying the private sector with qualified Emirati professionals, along with other advantages they can benefit from.”

The statement also stated that it will keep hosting training sessions to advise decision-making organizations on how to take use of the Nafis platform’s help and what steps to take in order to accomplish their aims.

In addition to the continuous implementation of Emiratization targets for enterprises with 50 or more employees, which mandate a 2 percent yearly growth in the Emiratization of their skilled employment, the Emiratization decision for companies with 20–49 people is also applied.

